Passen Powell Jenkins Files Suit Against McDonalds and Its Food Distributor, Taylor Farms

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Passen Powell Jenkins has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's and its food distributor, Taylor Farms, due to the major E. coli outbreak that resulted in significant illnesses suffered by a minor in Colorado.

On October 2, 2024, the minor consumed food at a McDonald's location in Colorado that was tainted with the extremely dangerous E. coli variant 0157:H7. The minor became increasingly ill within the standard incubation period for ingestion of E. coli 0157:H7 and sought medical treatment. Due to the severe nature of the variant and the minor's symptoms, he remains hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado.

The minor continues to suffer from prolonged and serious illness due to the E. coli 0157:H7 consumption. The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, on October 31, 2024, seeks money damages in excess of $50,000.00.

Case Number: 2024 L 012220

