Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
01.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
Passen Powell Jenkins Files Suit Against McDonalds and Its Food Distributor, Taylor Farms

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Passen Powell Jenkins has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's and its food distributor, Taylor Farms, due to the major E. coli outbreak that resulted in significant illnesses suffered by a minor in Colorado.

On October 2, 2024, the minor consumed food at a McDonald's location in Colorado that was tainted with the extremely dangerous E. coli variant 0157:H7. The minor became increasingly ill within the standard incubation period for ingestion of E. coli 0157:H7 and sought medical treatment. Due to the severe nature of the variant and the minor's symptoms, he remains hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado.

The minor continues to suffer from prolonged and serious illness due to the E. coli 0157:H7 consumption. The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, on October 31, 2024, seeks money damages in excess of $50,000.00.

Case Number: 2024 L 012220

Passen Powell Jenkins is a Chicago-based law firm representing individuals and families of those who have suffered severe, permanent, and catastrophic injury or death due to the negligence or malpractice of others. Passen Powell Jenkins' experience, dedication, and perseverance have resulted in securing record verdicts and settlements for its clients. The rights and concerns of its clients are at the core of Passen Powell Jenkins' practice. To contact Matthew Jenkins or another lawyer at the firm, call 312-527-4500. We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about our law firm go to https://www.passenpowell.com.

Media Contact: Matthew Jenkins, Partner, Passen Powell Jenkins, 312-527-4500 (office); 224-204-4925 (cell); mjenkins@passenpowell.com.

Contact Information

Kim Sanchez
Paralegal
ksanchez@passenpowell.com
3125274500

SOURCE: Passen Powell Jenkins

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
