Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Redefine Winning, a leader in transforming teams across diverse sectors, proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Rob Whitfield, has joined the cast of The Blox, The Greatest Show On Entrepreneurship. This groundbreaking live-in startup competition is now available for audiences worldwide to binge watch, with Whitfield taking a leading role as coach, mentor, and show judge alongside host, Wes Bergmann of The Challenge and House of Villains fame.

Rob Whitfield, Judge and Coach From The Blox

The Blox stands as one of the largest live-in startup competitions on the planet, offering a unique platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their skills, strategies, and innovations. With a focus on collaboration and exponential success, the show aligns perfectly with Redefine Winning's mission to unleash potential and drive teams to achieve business outcomes.

Rob Whitfield's participation in The Blox underscores his commitment to fostering environments where effective teamwork and innovative thinking lead to market disruption and exponential growth. His presence on the show is a testament to Redefine Winning's expertise in transforming average teams into world-class performers.

"Joining The Blox is an incredible opportunity to share the strategies and mindsets that have propelled Redefine Winning to the forefront of team transformation. It's about showing how effective collaboration can lead to extraordinary success," said Rob Whitfield, CEO and Founder of Redefine Winning.

Viewers can access The Blox through multiple platforms. To watch the show, click the link in the bio of @BetaBlox on Instagram, or search for "The Blox" on the Apple App Store.

Additionally, the show is available on Facebook by searching for "BetaBlox".

Redefine Winning's involvement in The Blox highlights its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what teams can achieve. By participating in this innovative competition, Rob Whitfield and Redefine Winning continue to demonstrate their leadership in the fields of education, scientific research, international business, and beyond.

As The Blox captivates audiences with its dynamic portrayal of entrepreneurship, Rob Whitfield's insights and expertise aim to inspire viewers and participants alike. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Redefine Winning's journey to redefine success and empower teams to cross the finish line together.

Rob Whitfield on stage speaking to a group of executives about how teams can unleash potential, disrupt markets, and succeed exponentially.

About Redefine Winning

Effective teams unleash potential, disrupt markets, and succeed exponentially. Redefine Winning knows that success starts with 'how' people work together. We have cracked the code on the most impactful strategies, mindsets, practices, and tools that drive accelerated and elevated success, and enable teams to go further, faster, and more joyfully. Our award winning coaching, team coaching, and facilitation delivers exponential value in organizations as diverse as entrepreneurial startups, mid-market companies, non-profits, the public sector, and Fortune 10 businesses. We turn average teams into world class teams who commit to crossing the finish line together and won't let one another fail.

