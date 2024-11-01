Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced it welcomed Dennis Lu as its Vice President of Value Engineering and Commercial. A veteran of Palantir, Lu will oversee product delivery at Shift5 through its next phase of growth. Shift5 also welcomed Samantha Segall as its Vice President, Head of Government Affairs to shape Shift5's government relations strategy, fostering key partnerships, and advocating for policies that support the company's mission.

Shift5 is on a mission to improve the security, availability, and resilience of military and commercial transportation fleets through observability for onboard technology. In his role, Lu will apply his experience from over 12 years within Palantir to further expand Shift5's business across commercial and defense sectors. While at Palantir, Lu led the company's entrance into various sectors, including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, rail, chemicals, utilities, retail power, shipping and logistics, mining, other industrials, and public health in regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, and Australia and New Zealand. Lu brings a technical background to Shift5, including two Master's Degrees in Computer Science from Rice University, and a Master's in Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management.

"Our national security requires that we continue to build and maintain U.S. technological advantage over our adversaries. Shift5 brings a novel contribution to national security and our industrial base at a unique moment in time," said Shift5's Dennis Lu, VP of Value Engineering and Commercial. "Shift5 unlocks a new source of data that has the capability to transform the Department of Defense, aerospace, rail, maritime, and other industries. I'm excited by the opportunity to contribute to realizing the potential of this data for our customers."

Shift5's VP of Government Affairs, Segall, joins the company from her role as Vice President, Head of Government & Public Affairs at Datavant where she helped shape key legislation and managed large-scale legislative initiatives. With nineteen years of experience working with large enterprises and startups, policy associations, the Executive Branch and Congress, Segall has built comprehensive federal, state and local advocacy strategies for diverse multi-billion dollar business portfolios. Segall was named a Top Lobbyist by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE) in 2024 and 2020, and brings with her a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Maryland - Robert H. Smith School of Business.

"Shift5 is building a smarter, safer, and more secure world supported by modernized defense and commercial transportation fleets. As we expand, it's critical that we bring in experts who've driven growth, innovation, and operational excellence throughout their career," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "We warmly welcome Dennis and Samantha, and look forward to their leadership as we help to overhaul the world's critical fleet infrastructure for the 21st century."

About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

