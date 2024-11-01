EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.11.2024 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): David Elliott Shaw

Date of birth: 29 March 1951

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 Oct 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0,00 % 5,04 % 5,04 % 1184669009 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 % Total 0 0,00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % American Call Option 20/12/2024 29/04/2024 - 20/12/2024 300000 0,03 % American Call Option 20/12/2024 11/10/2024 - 20/12/2024 400000 0,03 % European Call Flex Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 3350000 0,28 % European Call Flex Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 3350000 0,28 % Total 27500000 2,32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 29/08/2025 n/a Cash 1863 0 % Equity Swap 15/12/2025 n/a Cash 1291437 0,11 % Equity Swap 15/01/2026 n/a Cash 425966 0,04 % Equity Swap 07/04/2026 n/a Cash 328818 0,03 % Equity Swap 05/04/2027 n/a Cash 7207 0 % Equity Swap 07/09/2029 n/a Cash 2745084 0,23 % Equity Swap 03/10/2029 n/a Cash 93 0 % American Put Option 20/12/2024 12/09/2024 - 20/12/2024 Physical 600000 0,05 % European Put FLEX Option 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 08/04/2026 08/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % European Put FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0,28 % Total 32200468 2,72 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) David Elliot Shaw % % % D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. % % % D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. % 5,04 % 5,04 % D. E. Shaw Investment Management, L.L.C. % % % - % % % David Elliot Shaw % % % D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. % % % D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. % 5,04 % 5,04 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

31 Oct 2024





