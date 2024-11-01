Penn Park Capital Management Limited: Penn Park Capital Secures €750 Million from Leading European Pension Funds

Penn Park Capital Management Secures €750 Million in Discretionary Mandates from Leading European Pension Funds, with Further Commitments Already Scheduled for 2025.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Penn Park Capital Management is pleased to announce that several prominent European pension funds have entrusted the firm with discretionary mandates totaling approximately €750 million, with an additional €1.3 billion commitment anticipated for 2025. Under these mandates, Penn Park will manage assets on behalf of several major pension funds, providing comprehensive investment management and strategic advisory services designed to maximize value and optimize returns in line with each fund's unique objectives.

Record-Breaking Year Driven by Strong Investment Performance

This milestone comes amid one of Penn Park Capital's most successful years, fueled by the strong performance of the firm's managed funds and private equity strategies, particularly in high-growth sectors such as Private Space Exploration, Telecommunications, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). By capitalizing on opportunities in these transformative areas, Penn Park has achieved returns that have outpaced all major index funds, underscoring the firm's ability to consistently generate value in emerging markets.

Expansion of Investment Reach Across Innovative Sectors

With this significant new capital under management, Penn Park is well-positioned to expand its investment reach across cutting-edge sectors, enabling institutional and retail investors alike to achieve targeted returns and strategic growth. This additional funding will support the firm's mission to provide clients with superior, research-driven investment strategies that align with both long-term trends and immediate growth opportunities.

Client Acquisition Drive for the Final Quarter of 2024

Building on this year's record performance, Penn Park is also launching a major client acquisition drive for the final quarter of 2024. To support growing demand from both institutional and retail clients, the firm is expanding its team, strengthening its capacity to deliver high-quality service and personalized investment solutions.

"We are honored to manage these discretionary assets on behalf of leading European pension funds," said Mr. Michael Horsham, Head of Business Development at Penn Park Capital Management. "Their confidence reflects our track record and expertise, particularly in the private equity sector, where we have consistently identified and leveraged transformative opportunities. This year's results validate the strength of our investment approach, and we look forward to supporting our clients with innovative, performance-oriented solutions."

Strategic Team Growth to Meet Increasing Demand

Looking ahead, the additional capital commitments anticipated for 2025 will allow Penn Park to deepen its focus on managed funds, private equity, and high-growth sectors with strong return potential. The firm remains dedicated to delivering value-driven strategies tailored to the specific goals of each discretionary mandate, ensuring these pension funds benefit from sophisticated, research-focused asset management.

In response to increased client demand, Penn Park Capital is strategically expanding its team, adding experienced portfolio managers, analysts, and client service professionals. This growth will enable the firm to maintain its high standard of personalized service while meeting the needs of an ever-growing client base.

About Penn Park Capital Management

Penn Park Capital Management is a leading European wealth management firm and fund manager, specializing in privately managed funds and private equity financing to provide clients with access to some of today's most promising sectors and asset classes. With a strong commitment to innovative, strategic investment solutions, Penn Park Capital serves both institutional and retail clients seeking superior returns and a forward-thinking approach to wealth management.

