MPress Records: Rachael Sage Releases Official Video for Compelling Track, 'Albatross '

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has released a contemplative official video for "Albatross (Reimagined)" from her recent album, Another Side(MPress Records). The video and song are the musical and cinematic culmination of several years of creative reflection on everything from the loss of loved ones to Covid to political divisiveness, cancel culture, sociopolitical unrest and the ever-present quest for justice and equality in American culture.

Amidst colorful, fractured urban landscapes and the yearning improvised movements of expressive contemporary Broadway dancer Jarren Muse (Motown the Musical, Dreamgirls), Sage sings the question most of us have been prompted to ask in these tumultuous times: "What does it mean to be human? / What cruel misdeeds cannot be undone. ..." Helmed by first-time director Pearl Flanagan, filmed by Mike Flanagan, and edited by John Shyloski, this clip may be Sage's most artful and thought-provoking video yet. The video (coupled with a Q&A) premiered in Ghetto Blaster and Skope Magazine.

"Albatross (Reimagined)" is a completely reimagined version of this beloved song from Rachael Sage's album The Other Side. Produced by Sage and recorded/mixed by Mikhail Pivovarov and Grammy® winner Andy Zulla, Sage's finespun arrangement includes vocal contributions from breakthrough folk artist Crys Matthews. Longtime collaborators Kelly Halloran (violin) and Dave Eggar (Cello) lay the intricate foundation of the recording, while Sage handles the lead vocals, acoustic guitar, and djembe. The song is a rallying cry for empathy amidst a world stage continually fraught with bigotry and violence. Sage and Matthews' vocals merge seamlessly on this lush roots-rock anthem, reminding us of the power of harmony just when we need it most.

Sage discusses the video, disclosing: "This video was really exciting to make for a variety of reasons, including working with a first-time female director - Pearl Flanagan, whose passion and creative energy really impressed me when we spoke. She and I had a few brainstorming sessions about the imagery we felt could work well - including the idea of cityscapes being projected onto a performance - and we ended up shooting everything in one long, ambitious day running around NYC. It was a dream team, and I really hope listeners enjoy our collective vision for 'Albatross.'"

Another Side is a reimagined companion acoustic album to Sage's critically acclaimed record, The Other Side. The entirely acoustic instrumentation brings Sage's intimate vocals to the front and center, resulting in lush versions of her most carefully crafted, exquisitely realized work yet. Here, she has stripped back to the inner roots of The Other Side. With memorable Americana-infused hooks and folk-fueled poeticism, Sage's timeless writing reminds us what's most important is always worth waiting for, via songs steeped in just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism.

Tour Dates (*supporting Hue & Cry)

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing U.S. & UK tour dates)

11/01/24 Glasshouse Sage 2* - Gateshead, UK 11/02/24 Tramshed* - Cardiff, UK 11/06/24 Holmfirth Tavern - Holmfirth, UK 11/07/24 RNCM Theatre* - Manchester, UK 11/08/24 Birmingham Town Hall* - Birmingham, UK 11/09/24 02 Shepherds Bush Empire* - London, UK 11/21-23/24 NERFA Conference - Portland, ME 12/11/24 The Bowery Electric - New York, NY 12/14/24 IHRAF Festival - New York, NY

The song features vocals from Crys Matthews and the video features dancer Jarran Muse. The song/video creatively explores the ever-present quest for global justice and equality.

