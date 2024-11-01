PV data consultancy Wiki-Solar says the world's top solar developers have added nearly 50 GW of new solar capacity since early 2023, raising their cumulative capacity to 146. 7 GW - more than one-fifth of the global total. The world's top 27 utility-scale PV developers installed 48. 6 GW of new solar capacity between the start of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024, according to analysis from Wiki-Solar. The figure covers 451 new utility-scale (above 4 MW) projects throughout the world, representing nearly 50% growth over the 100 GW these developers held at the end of 2022. Wiki-Solar's ranking ...

