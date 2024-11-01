ZeroZero Robotics: HOVERAir Named Official Flying Camera Partner for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

HOVERAir X1 PRO and PROMAX to capture extreme winter sports performances in stunning 8K and 4K video

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HOVERAir and U.S. Ski & Snowboard are proud to announce their collaboration for the 2024-25 season as the X1 PRO and PROMAX flying cameras become available for direct to sales . This exciting partnership will provide athletes and fans with unprecedented aerial perspectives of elite snowboarders and freeskiers, thanks to the HOVERAir X1 PRO and PROMAX. The HOVERAir brand is now designated as the official flying camera of U.S. Ski & Snowboard for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colorado, December 18-21, 2024.

The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, part of the longest-running elite-level competition in the United States, serves as a key stop on the FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Cup tour. World-class athletes will compete for podiums in the resort's 22-foot pro halfpipe. HOVERAir will be an official partner of the event and will have an on-site activation for fans to see and experience their products.

Zero Zero Robotics' HOVERAir X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX are the ultimate flying cameras for capturing high-adrenaline winter sports. Designed for extreme environments, both models feature hands-free, AI-powered filming, enabling athletes to focus on their performance while recording stunning footage in 8K and 4K resolution. With their rugged design and OmniTerrain capabilities, these cameras can fly effortlessly over snow, water, and steep cliffs, making them ideal for skiers and snowboarders tackling the toughest courses. The cameras also offer advanced tracking and collision detection, ensuring precise shots at speeds of up to 26 mph, even in the most challenging conditions.

"We are beyond excited to partner with U.S. Ski & Snowboard and their incredible athletes at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix," said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. "Winter sports push the limits of speed, precision, and agility-values we've built into the HOVERAir X1 PRO and PROMAX. As the official flying cameras of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, we can't wait to help athletes capture their performances from stunning new perspectives, bringing their moments of brilliance to life in breathtaking detail."

The HOVERAir X1 PRO and PROMAX flying cameras are now available worldwide at hoverair.com for USD $499 and $699, respectively.

"We're thrilled to partner with HOVERAir around the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, and use its innovative solutions to elevate the fan experience and athlete performance," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief Revenue and Philanthropy Officer Trisha Worthington. "U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to staying at the forefront of technology, and this partnership allows us to do just that while showcasing some of the world's most exciting competitions."

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 240 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, freeski, nordic combined, ski jumping, Para alpine and Para snowboard. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

About Zero Zero Robotics

Zero Zero Robotics was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford PhDs MQ Wang and Tony Zhang, specializing in embedded AI technology for intelligent devices. Known for its innovative machine vision and high-precision control systems, ZeroZero has team members who are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Zero Zero Robotics holds more than 140 core patents and has pioneered technologies like fully enclosed portable propeller designs and bi-copter designs, cementing its place as a leader in intelligent device development.

