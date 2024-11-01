Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 17:14 Uhr
A Bridge Between Science and Buddhism: Unveiling of New Book 'Awakening...' by Jin Lan Cera

True Stories of Her Spiritual Awakening As An Atheist

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / From the vibrant city life of New York, a unique voice emerged - Jin Lan Cera, former entrepreneur, a dedicated wisdom seeker, and now author, proudly announced the release of her new book "Awakening..." (ISBN: 9780998989921). This groundbreaking work combines intriguing elements of life science, spiritual journey, and the profound teachings of Buddhism. An unforeseen bridge between logic and spirituality emerges, leaving readers with a new conclusive realization: the ultimate truth is within grasp for any sincere wisdom seeker.

Awakening... By Jin Lan Cera

Awakening... By Jin Lan Cera
Image of the book

"Awakening..." documents Cera's transformation from her origins growing in an atheist society during the Cultural Revolution to her eventual spiritual awakening and embracing the Buddha's teachings. The unraveling of her life-long stance came as an intertwining ballet between those outstanding modern life scientists and the ancient Sages. "I didn't know that these ancient teachings aren't just theories, they are firsthand experiences, and any sincere truth seekers can experience them," Cera expresses.

With an unusual blend of narratives combining personal experiences, fascinating life science discoveries, and applications of the Law of Attraction and Buddha dharmas, "Awakening…" is as much a memoir as it is a guide for personal transformation. As Cera states, "The most valuable treasure of this book isn't my stories but those miraculous life science discoveries that inspired me to revisit those ancient religious scripts which I rejected for 56 years."

A beacon of courage, wisdom, and personal growth, "Awakening…" isn't an end but a beginning; Cera has plans to write a series of books sharing her amazing experiences. She incites her readers to join her quest, opening up platforms for interaction, enlightenment, and collective meditation through her social media platforms. She invites each reader to experience the benefits of spiritual synchronicities.

"Awakening…" is now available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at Cera's website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to join her journey at https://youtu.be/9g1ppmScpjU?si=dLAf1WKpB5PF-Jfz. Jin Lan, the author of Powered By Wellesley, https://a.co/d/9A5KNDA, continues to reside between Fallbrook, CA, and Brooklyn, NY, with her husband, Kenneth Cera.

Contact Information

Jin Lan Cera
Author
jdeng@wellesley.edu
7752290737

SOURCE: Jin Lan Cera

