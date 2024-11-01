KBKG Announces Leadership Changes

Jason Melillo Appointed to CEO and Gian Pazzia Named Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / KBKG, a nationwide leader in specialized tax services and solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jason Melillo as Chief Executive Officer and Gian Pazzia as Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer. Melillo and Pazzia begin their positions Nov. 1, 2024.

Melillo recently served as a principal for KBKG, overseeing the firm's Employment Tax Incentives practice. For over two decades, Melillo has worked with CPAs and businesses on employment tax credits, as well as Cost Segregation studies. He is a member of the California Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs, and the California Restaurant Association, where he frequently lectures.

"I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to leading KBKG to new heights," Melillo said. "Our company has a tremendous amount of momentum right now, and I am energized by everyone's commitment of helping clients save $33 billion by 2033 and achieve our mission of helping businesses grow by delivering tax incentive solutions to them and their CPAs."

Pazzia will oversee all strategic initiatives for KBKG. Since January 2022, Pazzia has served as KBKG's CEO, and the firm has seen an expanded group of principals, year-over-year growth with 179D services, and penetration into new markets. As a prominent industry leader, Pazzia's 25+ years of experience includes serving a term as president of the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals (2013-15).

KBKG's team of respected specialty tax consulting experts provides guidance on complex tax issues, such as the R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, the 179D Tax Deduction, and many others.

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG has helped businesses and their CPAs unlock over $9 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

