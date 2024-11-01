Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 17:14 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBKG Announces Leadership Changes

Jason Melillo Appointed to CEO and Gian Pazzia Named Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / KBKG, a nationwide leader in specialized tax services and solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jason Melillo as Chief Executive Officer and Gian Pazzia as Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer. Melillo and Pazzia begin their positions Nov. 1, 2024.

Melillo recently served as a principal for KBKG, overseeing the firm's Employment Tax Incentives practice. For over two decades, Melillo has worked with CPAs and businesses on employment tax credits, as well as Cost Segregation studies. He is a member of the California Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs, and the California Restaurant Association, where he frequently lectures.

"I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to leading KBKG to new heights," Melillo said. "Our company has a tremendous amount of momentum right now, and I am energized by everyone's commitment of helping clients save $33 billion by 2033 and achieve our mission of helping businesses grow by delivering tax incentive solutions to them and their CPAs."

Pazzia will oversee all strategic initiatives for KBKG. Since January 2022, Pazzia has served as KBKG's CEO, and the firm has seen an expanded group of principals, year-over-year growth with 179D services, and penetration into new markets. As a prominent industry leader, Pazzia's 25+ years of experience includes serving a term as president of the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals (2013-15).

KBKG's team of respected specialty tax consulting experts provides guidance on complex tax issues, such as the R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, the 179D Tax Deduction, and many others.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG has helped businesses and their CPAs unlock over $9 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information about KBKG, please visit KBKG.com.

Contact Information

Cristian Kreckler
Brand & Event Marketing Manager
cristian.kreckler@kbkg.com

SOURCE: KBKG

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.