Event Tickets Center and St. John's University Team Up to Enhance Fan Experience for Athletic Events

Partnership Grants Fans Access to Exclusive Tickets for St. John's Red Storm Games Through Event Tickets Center

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Event Tickets Center is excited to announce its latest partnership with St. John's University, a prestigious institution in New York, to become the Official Secondary Ticket Distribution partner of St. John's Athletics. This marks a significant milestone for Event Tickets Center, as this is the second partnership in sports ticketing secured this year, further solidifying Event Tickets Center as a trusted source to purchase tickets online.

Event Tickets Center partners with St.John's University as official secondary ticket distributor

Crowd at St. John University cheering with hands up. The image is used to inform others that Event Tickets Center is now partnering with St. John's University as the Official Secondary Ticket Distributor.

St. John's University, with an enrollment of approximately 19,000 undergraduate students in 2023, has a rich history and a dedicated alumni following. Known for its excellence in both academics and athletics, St. John's boasts a storied tradition in collegiate sports, particularly basketball. With this breakthrough partnership, Event Tickets Center has expanded their reach in the highly competitive New York sports market.

"We are thrilled to partner with a university of St. John's caliber," said Ben Kruger, CMO at Event Tickets Center. "Working with such a respected institution not only reinforces our credibility but opens the door to new opportunities, allowing us to strengthen our brand and connect with a passionate fan base."

St. John's University is gearing up for an exciting 2024-25 men's basketball season following an impressive 20-win season under Naismith Hall of Fame Head Coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm will face nine non-conference opponents before entering BIG EAST play, starting with a thrilling matchup at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17 against NCAA Tournament participant and reigning Mountain West champion, New Mexico. Last season, St. John's attracted its highest average attendance in over two decades, drawing over 10,000 fans per home game and over 160,000 fans attending games across three major venues - Madison Square Garden, Carnesecca Arena and UBS Arena. As it heads into a second season under Pitino, the Red Storm looks to build on its momentum and deliver another unforgettable season.

Ally Esposito, a St. John's alumni and current brand partnerships coordinator at Event Tickets Center, expressed her excitement for the collaboration: "St. John's University is a powerhouse, and I'm proud to be an alumni. Seeing partnerships like this makes me even more proud of the university's growing legacy."

In addition to serving as the Official Secondary Ticket Distribution Partner, Event Tickets Center will feature prominent branding at upcoming St. John's basketball games with courtside chair backs proudly displaying the Event Tickets Center logo. This increased visibility offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the university's sports community and enhance the game-day experience for fans.

