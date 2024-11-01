The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says that prices for solar-grade polysilicon remain stable this week despite strong producer pricing intentions, as unresolved downstream demand issues are holding back sales potential. The CNMIA has released data showing that prices for solar-grade polysilicon remain stable this week, despite strong pricing intentions from producers. Prices for n-type material range from CNY 37,000 ($5,193) to CNY 44,000 per ton, with an average of CNY 41,700. N-type granular silicon is priced between CNY 36,000 and CNY 37,500 per ton, averaging CNY 37,300. ...

