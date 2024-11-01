Three Gorges has revealed plans for a 16. 5 GW renewable energy project in China's Taklamakan Desert, which includes 8. 5 GW of solar power, 4 GW of wind, 3. 96 GW from six ultra-supercritical coal-fired units, and 5 GWh of electrochemical energy storage. China's state-owned Three Gorges Energy has announced plans to invest in a massive integrated renewable energy base in the Taklamakan Desert, in the country's Xinjiang region. The total investment for the project has been projected at approximately CNY 71. 848 billion ($10. 09 billion). It will include 8. 5 GW of solar power, 4 GW of wind ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...