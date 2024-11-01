Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 novembre/November 2024) - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 11,663,278 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on November 5, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 11 663 278 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 5 novembre 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 6 NOV 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 6 NOV 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 6 NOV 2024 Symbol/Symbole : SCM NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 857868 30 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 857868 30 1 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 857868202/CA8578682020

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)