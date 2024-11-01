Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - The recent introduction of two new innovative Westbury railing systems highlights Digger Specialties Inc.'s (DSI)'s position as the industry leader in the aluminum railing category. Aluminum railing has been the fastest growing railing material in the decking and railing marketplace for the past several years. With eight different railing systems available in a wide variety of profiles, Westbury is the most extensive aluminum railing product line in the business. More importantly, Westbury Aluminum Railing has achieved recognition in the marketplace for superior quality and labor saving features.

All Westbury aluminum railing systems are available in 12 standard colors with the option of textured or non-textured surfaces. DSI utilizes a meticulous 10 step proprietary AAMA 2604 powder coating process in every Westbury aluminum railing system produced. Beyond the company's premier group of products, DSI's commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, on time deliveries and support to its valued customers has resulted in rapid sales growth and expansion. In addition, the Westbury Pro Rewards program launched in early 2024 underscores DSI's commitment to its partners, offering cash rewards and other benefits to contractors, builders, and deck installation professionals, further enhancing their success and aligning them with a brand that prioritizes their growth.

Westbury VertiCable and Bella Cavo cable railing are available in horizontal and vertical cable designs to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda aluminum and glass railing provide a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views from outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, and Montego railing feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, ScreenRail presents another design alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury aluminum ADA Handrail components are a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. All Westbury railing products are backed by a lifetime limited warranty. Westbury aluminum railing systems are available at many lumberyards and home centers throughout the US.

Larry G. Boyts, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DSI noted, "At DSI, our mission is clear: to lead the railing industry with innovation, quality, and superior service, because railing is our business. We are dedicated to being the go-to resource for the highest-quality aluminum railing, and our position as the category leader is a direct reflection of that commitment."





Westbury Sorrento Mesh Railing



Westbury Tuscany Railing



Westbury Tuscany Drinkrail Railing



DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of outdoor living products visit diggerspecialties.com.

Contact information:

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

westburyprorewards.com

