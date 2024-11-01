The UK government has confirmed new hydrogen plans, while RWE says it has secured construction and environmental permits to build a 100 MW electrolyzer in the Netherlands. The UK government said it is funding 11 new green hydrogen projects across England, Scotland, and Wales, which it claims will be among the first commercial-scale projects in the world. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the funding plan during in a fall 2024 budget speech, allocating GBP 3. 9 billion ($5 billion) for green hydrogen producers and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in the 2025-26 period. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...