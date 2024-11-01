Atari Inc.: Atari Acquires Chris Sawyers' Transport Tycoon

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers -today announced the acquisition of Transport Tycoon in an agreement with the game's creator Chris Sawyer. The 1994 title set the standard for simulation games, with deep and complex gameplay, detailed pixel graphics, subtle animations, and a remarkably wide range of configuration options.

In Transport Tycoon, players take control of a transport company in 1930 when the world's economy is reeling from the Great Depression. From these depths, they are charged with building a transport empire using trains, ships, trucks, planes, and helicopters. As their empire grows, they can leverage technological advances to move more passengers and cargo while they fend off computer-controlled rivals.

The original DOS version was released in 1994 and ports to Mac, PlayStation, and SEGA Saturn followed. In 1995 Transport Tycoon Deluxe added new landscapes, weather, vehicles, and scenarios. Even the historical timeline was expanded, giving players another 20 years of simulation by shifting the lens of empire building from 1950 to 2050. In 2013 the title was ported to mobile.

30 years after its release reviewers and players continue to praise the game's elegant mix of ease of use and realistic simulation.

"We are honored that Chris has entrusted us with Transport Tycoon, and our team is committed to both honoring and advancing his groundbreaking creation," said Atari Chairman and CEO Wade Rosen.

Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution, potentially develop new titles or content, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to preserve and expand this classic sim.

Atari is also the publisher of Chris Sawyer's 2004 title Locomotion, which he described as the spiritual successor to Transport Tycoon, as well as the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b7b8ac5-f071-4b08-b950-3fe1af292621

Transport Tycoon Original Box Cover 1994

Transport Tycoon