HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX: STLC) ("Stelco" or the "Company") today announced that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ("Cliffs") has completed its previously announced acquisition of Stelco (the "Arrangement") pursuant to a plan of arrangement involving the Company, Cliffs, and 13421422 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cliffs.

Alan Kestenbaum, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stelco, stated: "Over the past seven years, since the acquisition of the Company, we have worked tirelessly with all of our stakeholders - our customers, our suppliers, the United Steelworkers, all of our valued employees and investors who believed in us - to restore Stelco as a North American leader in the steel industry and an iconic Canadian company. I am extremely proud of our track record of identifying and executing on operational improvements and competitiveness, resulting in industry-leading Adjusted EBITDA Margins that enabled us to pay $1 billion in dividends while buying back over $1.2 billion of shares. This has been capped off by completing this sale at a 300% premium to our IPO price resulting in a compound annual growth rate of 32%. Cliffs, led by industry leader Lourenco Goncalves, has made it clear both in words and in practice, that they share many of the core values that have led to Stelco's recent success, and I am confident that the strong legacy of Stelco, our partners and our employees are in very good and strong hands going forward."

Early Warning Reporting

Immediately prior to the effective date of the transaction, Cliffs and its subsidiaries did not own any common shares ("Stelco Shares") of the Company. Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Purchaser, acquired each of the issued and outstanding Stelco Shares for C$60.00 and 0.454 of a share of common stock, $0.125 par value per share, of Cliffs (each whole share, a "Cliffs Share"). The aggregate consideration delivered to holders of Stelco Shares pursuant to the Arrangement for Stelco Shares (including cash payments in lieu of fractional Cliffs Shares) was C$3,266,903,282.85 and 24,719,568 Cliffs Shares. The closing trading price of a Cliffs Share on the New York Stock Exchange on October 31, 2024, the date prior to the effective date of the Arrangement, was US$12.98 (approximately C$18.06).

An early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under Stelco's profile. In order to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Cliffs' Secretary at: (800) 214-0739.

The Stelco Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Stelco has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange will disseminate a notice announcing the delisting of Stelco Shares in due course.

Cliffs will become a reporting issuer in all of the provinces and territories of Canada by virtue of the completion of the Arrangement.

