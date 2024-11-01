The Exterior Company Proudly Donates $5,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Thanks to Community Support

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / The Exterior Company (TEC) is thrilled to announce a $5,000 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation this October, all thanks to the incredible support from customers who signed roofing contracts throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of our annual "TEC Goes Pink" initiative, we donated $1 for every square of roof completed in October, raising vital funds for breast cancer awareness and research efforts.

TEC Project Managers Go Pink

Breast cancer impacts 1 in 8 women in the U.S., with an estimated 297,790 new cases expected this year. This staggering statistic underscores the critical need for awareness and support of organizations that offer resources, research, and assistance to those battling this disease.

Over the years, TEC has been dedicated to making a difference through this cause:

2020: $6,990.69

2021: $7,061.65

2022: $4,432.77

2023: $6,895.00

In 2024, our goal was to exceed $7,000 in total donations. Although we raised $5,000, the unwavering support of our community continues to inspire us to push forward and make even greater contributions in the future. Increased roofing projects from recent storms in Lancaster, Dauphin, and York counties played a significant role in helping us reach this generous amount.

"Community support is at the heart of what we do, and this initiative is a perfect way to give back while raising awareness," said Jaron Nalewak, General Manager. "Our team looks forward to this campaign each year, and we're honored to contribute to such a meaningful cause."

For Project Manager Jeremy Damiano, this effort holds deep personal significance. "My grandmother had breast cancer, and getting to wear pink in her honor - and in honor of so many others affected by this disease - is incredibly meaningful to me," said Damiano. "It's a powerful reminder of why we do what we do."

Beyond financial contributions, TEC is committed to spreading awareness by displaying pink yard signs, wearing pink apparel, and engaging with the community on social media. Every project completed this month has made a difference.

For more details about TEC's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign or to learn about our roofing services, visit www.tecroofs.com.

Contact Information

TEC Marketing

marketing@tecroofs.com

717-312-7788

Related Images

TEC Project Managers Go Pink TEC Goes Pink TEC Goes Pink for BCAM TEC BCAM

SOURCE: The Exterior Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com