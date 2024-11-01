Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
01.11.24
19:30 Uhr
76,81 Euro
+1,39
+1,84 %
01.11.2024 19:26 Uhr
Logitech Continues Support of TechLit Africa Through Technology for Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

Logitech is thrilled to share that its sponsorship for Techlit Africa successfully supplied all of its students, including the new schools joining the program next year, with Logitech technology! These resources will empower children in Kenya to build their very own headsets, fostering creativity and innovation. Logitech aims to transform lives by expanding access to technology and opportunities for young minds worldwide.

Logitech's partnership with TechLit Africa, a tech non-profit that teaches digital skills to students in rural African schools, was announced earlier this year. Logitech and TechLit Africa have joined forces to support technological development with the distribution of Logitech products to children currently in TechLit's program.

TechLit was founded by two software engineers; Nelly Cheboi, a native Kenyan who grew up in poverty and Tyler Cinnamon, a self-taught programmer who grew up immersed in technology. Identified as part of the Logitech MX series WomenWhoMaster, Nelly is an inspiration to Logitech, as she continues her mission to bring more Kenyans into the digital economy and develop effective, scalable solutions to poverty.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
