Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15
Frankfurt
01.11.24
17:00 Uhr
90,59 Euro
-0,70
-0,77 %
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 19:38 Uhr
91 Leser
Bacardi Limited: The ADWEEK 50 of 2024: Driving Growth in an Era of Change

These behind-the-scenes stars are making big moves for their brands, while keeping an eye on the future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Bacardi Limited
Originally published by Adweek

By Adweek Staff

Each year, the ADWEEK 50 honors changemakers in advertising, marketing, technology, and media who were essential growth drivers for their companies.

Continue reading here

Among this year's list is Ned Duggan, Chief Marketing Officer of Bacardi, responsible for leading global marketing teams and brand work behind the company's brands including BACARDI rum, PATRON tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka and many more.


The ADWEEK 50 list recognizes behind-the-scenes stars. Image courtesy of Adweek

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
