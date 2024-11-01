Bacardi Limited: The ADWEEK 50 of 2024: Driving Growth in an Era of Change

These behind-the-scenes stars are making big moves for their brands, while keeping an eye on the future

Each year, the ADWEEK 50 honors changemakers in advertising, marketing, technology, and media who were essential growth drivers for their companies.

Among this year's list is Ned Duggan, Chief Marketing Officer of Bacardi, responsible for leading global marketing teams and brand work behind the company's brands including BACARDI rum, PATRON tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka and many more.



The ADWEEK 50 list recognizes behind-the-scenes stars. Image courtesy of Adweek

