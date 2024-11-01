GEON Performance Solutions Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal

Placing GEON in 93rd Percentile Globally for Sustainability Performance

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / GEON® Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, announced today that it received a Silver Medal for its sustainability practices from EcoVadis, a leader in business sustainability assessments. GEON's score placed it in the 93rd percentile globally for sustainable management and procurement.

GEON Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal

"Our view at GEON is simple: we can't succeed as a business without a healthy planet," said Janice Worden, GEON's chief operating officer. "GEON is focused on driving long-term growth and delivering value by serving all our stakeholders and acting in ways that create a more sustainable future. We are proud to receive a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, especially as first-time applicants."

EcoVadis rated 15,500 companies, including GEON, for the first time during the most recent rating period. Forty-two percent of those companies scored in the medium to high-risk range1. GEON's score landed it in the advanced sustainability performance category - an accolade that only six percent of first-time applicants received.

The EcoVadis assessment process measures the quality of a company's sustainability management system through the pillars of policies, actions and results. Over 130,000 companies are scored on 21 sustainability criteria that fall under the themes of environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis medals (bronze, silver, gold and platinum) are awarded to the top 35 percent of companies assessed.

In 2020, GEON developed a set of actionable, outcome-driven sustainability goals to transform its businesses and maximize its positive impact based on three focus areas: optimize and advance operational excellence, shape thriving communities, and collaborate and innovate across our value chain. These goals are designed to integrate sustainability into core business and decision-making processes. Learn more about sustainability at GEON at geon.com/about/sustainability.

1According to the EcoVadis Business Sustainability Performance Index (8th Edition) - Insights From Global Value Chain Ratings 2019-2023

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON® Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets, including appliances, building & infrastructure, electronics, healthcare, transportation, power & communications and more. GEON Performance Solutions has approximately 1,000 global associates and 12 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher-performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

