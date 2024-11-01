Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces today that Steve Haggarty has tendered his resignation today as director of the Company, effective as of October 31, 2024.

"On behalf of our management team and board of directors, I want to thank Steve Haggarty for his contribution to the Company over the years and wish him the best on his current and future endeavors," said Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

