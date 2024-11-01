Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 21:14 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saltbox Marketing: FLYN Art Partners With the City of Westbrook, Maine to Create Unique Racoon 'I Voted' Stickers for Election Day

Launching Pop Up shops in Portland, ME and Boston, MA

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / As Election Day nears, voters in Westbrook, Maine, can look forward to a special perk at the polls: a custom-designed "I Voted" sticker crafted by FLYN Art, a local art and apparel brand FLYNhats.com. This partnership between FLYN Art and the city of Westbrook brings a new level of style and community pride to the civic ritual of voting.

I Voted Westbrook 2024 Sticker

I Voted Westbrook 2024 Sticker
A Racoon grasping a Westbrook, ME ballot with a smile.

"Westbrook voters are guaranteed to be the coolest voters in Maine while sporting these fantastic stickers!" says Westbrook City Clerk Angela Holmes, reflecting the excitement shared by the community over this unique initiative. FLYN Art founder and designer Flyn Costello expressed pride in the collaboration, adding, "We're so happy to work with Westbrook. We love our town and want to help make the voting process more fun."

The exclusive sticker, available only to Westbrook voters on Election Day, is intended to encourage voter turnout and bring a memorable keepsake to those exercising their civic duty. This one-of-a-kind design blends local artistry with civic pride, symbolizing Westbrook's commitment to community involvement.

About FLYNArt.com:
FLYN is a Portland, ME-based fashion and lifestyle brand known for its unique and stylish apparel found at FLYNHats.com. Our mission is to create high-quality products that celebrate the relationship between wildlife and humans. Holiday season FLYN Pop-Up Shops are in Portland, ME at the Maine Souvenir Store and the Holiday Market Snowport at Boston Seaport.

About Westbrook, Maine:
Known for its blend of urban amenities and natural charm, Westbrook has a historic downtown, scenic riverfronts, and a strong sense of community. With a population of about 20,000, it has become a popular spot for those who want a quieter lifestyle while still being close to Portland's bustling metro area.

Contact Information

Gregory Gonser
Media Contact - Saltbox Marketing
flynart.marketing@gmail.com
6174168262

Related Images

I Voted Westbrook 2024 Sticker

I Voted Westbrook 2024 Sticker
A Racoon grasping a Westbrook, ME ballot with a smile.

FLYN

FLYN
Corporate logo for FLYNhats.com

SOURCE: FLYN Arts

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
