The Trailer Park Boys, Hemptown Naturals and Brothers Grimm Seeds Team Up to Launch Ricky's Hashplant

JOHNSTOWN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Fans of The Trailer Park Boys and genetics connoisseurs are in for a special treat as Brothers Grimm Seeds teams up with the beloved Trailer Park Boys and Hemptown Naturals to introduce a brand-new strain: Ricky's Hash Plant. The collaboration brings together the DIY ethos that both Trailer Park Boys and Brothers Grimm Seeds are known for.

This strain will be available in seed packs containing 9 feminized photoperiod seeds per pack. Ricky's Hash Plant draws from some coveted genetics: Genius, Puck, and Airborne G13. With over 30 years of care for the exclusive Airborne G13 clone, breeder Rick Campanella, aka, MrSoul, has meticulously crafted a hybrid with exceptional resin production and distinct aromas.

Ricky's Hash Plant will be available for purchase starting October 31, 2024, in the USA through Brothers Grimm Seeds. www.brothersgrimseeds.com

Mark your calendars for November 8, 2024, and tune into The Trailer Park Boys Podcast www.swearnet.com to hear the full story behind Ricky's Hash Plant.

Ricky's Hash Plant Seed Packs: $50 (9 Seeds Per Pack)

? Lineage: (Genius x Puck) x Airborne G13

? Feminized Photoperiod Seeds

? Indoor Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

? American Availability: October 31, 2024, at www.brothersgrimmseeds.com

About The Trailer Park Boys

Trailer Park Boys is the smash-hit Canadian comedy about the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents living in Sunnyvale Trailer Park, Nova Scotia. Follow the adventures of Ricky, Julian and Bubbles as they commit crime, and try to look out for each other. And there's kitties.... lots of 'em! Want more? The Boys have their own online comedy network at SwearNet.com, available on iOS and Android as the TPB/SwearNet app!

About Hemptown Naturals

Hemptown Naturals is a premium hemp and CBD brand dedicated to producing high-quality, naturally sourced hemp products. Based in Oregon, the company is known for its focus on organic cultivation and environmentally sustainable practices. In 2021, they partnered with The Trailer Park Boys to create a unique line of hemp products.

About Brothers Grimm Seeds

Founded by Rick Campanella, aka MrSoul, Brothers Grimm Seeds is renowned for its high-quality cannabis genetics. With roots in the 1990s, MrSoul is best known as the creator of the legendary Cinderella 99. A prominent figure during prohibition, MrSoul helped growers access seeds through underground networks. Today, Brothers Grimm Seeds is recognized as one of America's premier breeder-direct seed banks.

Contact Information

Laura Campanella

Chief Operating Officer

laura@brothersgrimmseeds.com

9182091916

Jason Jordan

Media Manager and Producer

jasonptjordan@gmail.com

902-403-7778

Eric Gripentrog

Media Contact

eric.gripentrog@functionalbrandsinc.com

209-579-2915

