The Trailer Park Boys, Hemptown Naturals and Brothers Grimm Seeds Team Up to Launch Ricky's Hashplant

JOHNSTOWN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Fans of The Trailer Park Boys and genetics connoisseurs are in for a special treat as Brothers Grimm Seeds teams up with the beloved Trailer Park Boys and Hemptown Naturals to introduce a brand-new strain: Ricky's Hash Plant. The collaboration brings together the DIY ethos that both Trailer Park Boys and Brothers Grimm Seeds are known for.
Brothers Grimm Seeds Packaging Rickys Hashplant
This strain will be available in seed packs containing 9 feminized photoperiod seeds per pack. Ricky's Hash Plant draws from some coveted genetics: Genius, Puck, and Airborne G13. With over 30 years of care for the exclusive Airborne G13 clone, breeder Rick Campanella, aka, MrSoul, has meticulously crafted a hybrid with exceptional resin production and distinct aromas.
Ricky's Hash Plant will be available for purchase starting October 31, 2024, in the USA through Brothers Grimm Seeds. www.brothersgrimseeds.com
Mark your calendars for November 8, 2024, and tune into The Trailer Park Boys Podcast www.swearnet.com to hear the full story behind Ricky's Hash Plant.
Ricky's Hash Plant Seed Packs: $50 (9 Seeds Per Pack)
? Lineage: (Genius x Puck) x Airborne G13
? Feminized Photoperiod Seeds
? Indoor Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
? American Availability: October 31, 2024, at www.brothersgrimmseeds.com
About The Trailer Park Boys
Trailer Park Boys is the smash-hit Canadian comedy about the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents living in Sunnyvale Trailer Park, Nova Scotia. Follow the adventures of Ricky, Julian and Bubbles as they commit crime, and try to look out for each other. And there's kitties.... lots of 'em! Want more? The Boys have their own online comedy network at SwearNet.com, available on iOS and Android as the TPB/SwearNet app!
About Hemptown Naturals
Hemptown Naturals is a premium hemp and CBD brand dedicated to producing high-quality, naturally sourced hemp products. Based in Oregon, the company is known for its focus on organic cultivation and environmentally sustainable practices. In 2021, they partnered with The Trailer Park Boys to create a unique line of hemp products.
About Brothers Grimm Seeds
Founded by Rick Campanella, aka MrSoul, Brothers Grimm Seeds is renowned for its high-quality cannabis genetics. With roots in the 1990s, MrSoul is best known as the creator of the legendary Cinderella 99. A prominent figure during prohibition, MrSoul helped growers access seeds through underground networks. Today, Brothers Grimm Seeds is recognized as one of America's premier breeder-direct seed banks.
Contact Information
Laura Campanella
Chief Operating Officer
laura@brothersgrimmseeds.com
9182091916
Jason Jordan
Media Manager and Producer
jasonptjordan@gmail.com
902-403-7778
Eric Gripentrog
Media Contact
eric.gripentrog@functionalbrandsinc.com
209-579-2915
Related Files
TPB HT BGS Media Release - OCT22.docx (4)
SOURCE: BROTHERS GRIMM SEEDS
View the original press release on newswire.com.