Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Announces Adoption of New Articles and Planned Name Change to Future Fuels Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") reports that, at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on October 31, 2024, the Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions set out in the Company's notice of annual general and special meeting of shareholders and information circular dated September 27, 2024 (the "Circular").

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at four; the election of Robert Leckie, Mike Hodge, Alicia Milne and Kevin Bottomley as directors for the ensuing year; the approval and confirmation of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan; and cancelation of the Company's existing articles and adoption of new articles (the "New Articles"), all as more particular described in the Circular. A copy of the New Articles is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name to "Future Fuels Inc." (the "Name Change"). The effective date of the Name Change and further details, including the new ticker symbol and CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of the Company, will be announced in a subsequent news release. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. The Name Change remains subject to the Company receiving all necessary approvals, including approval of the Exchange.

About Saville Resources Inc.

Saville Resources' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut,a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake Deposit. Additionally, Saville Resources holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

The Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Name Change, including the effective date of the Name Change; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, timely receipt of all necessary approvals required for the Name Change, including regulatory approvals of the Exchange, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

