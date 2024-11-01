Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
01.11.2024 22:02 Uhr
Vulcan Minerals Inc. - Annual General Meeting Report

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("the Company" - "Vulcan") (TSX-V:VUL) announces that shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders today in St. John's, NL. All four of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Patrick Laracy, Philip E. Collins, Fraser Edison and Carson Noel. Shareholders also appointed MNP LLP as its auditor and approved the company's stock option plan.

About Vulcan

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John's, NL. The Company has strategic project exposure in multiple active Newfoundland exploration and development belts. It also owns approximately 30 percent of the shares in Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV:SALT). Atlas Salt is currently developing the Great Atlantic salt mine in western Newfoundland.

We seek safe harbour.

For information please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo.
CEO and President
(709) 754-3186
info@vulcanminerals.ca
www.vulcanminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion, delivery and timing of the referenced exploration program and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vulcan Minerals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
