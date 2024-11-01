Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 22:02 Uhr
User Friendly Home Services Acquires Len's Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition ofLen's Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning in North Royalton, Ohio.

UFHS Logo

UFHS Logo
UFHS Logo

"This is a momentous day for our company!" said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services. "The reputation that Len and Terri, their family, and the entire team at Len's Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning have built within the Northeastern Ohio market really speaks for itself. Adding Len's service expertise, value and integrity to the already stellar team we have in Ohio is going to set us apart from the rest."

Len Meola and Terri Meola, owners of Len's Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning, are also excited about the new partnership. "We are thrilled to partner with the User Friendly Home Services team and expand upon what we started over 50 year ago," said the Meolas.

Leonardo Meola established Len's Heating & Air Conditioning in 1972. The business has grown into one of the best-reputed HVAC companies in Northeastern Ohio under the guidance of Len and his wife Terri. Through the years, Len's customer relationships have expanded to include extended families and multiple generations. Many long-time customers still refer to the company by its original name, Len's Refrigeration.

User Friendly Home Services has extended its national network of HVAC and home service companies to fifteen (15) with the Len's acquisition.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

- My Plumber

- Medina Heating & Air Conditioning

- Falls Heating and Cooling

- Len's Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

- Crestwood Plumbing

- Highland Plumbing

For further information:

www.userfriendlyhomeservices.com

Contact Information

Heather Burrer
Vice President
hburrer@ufhs.net
(281) 465-5432

SOURCE: User Friendly Home Services

View the original press release on newswire.com.

