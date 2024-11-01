BloomZ Announces Upcoming Live Performance Featuring Artist luz

BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese anime production, audio production, and voice actor management company, has signed a management consignment agreement based on a business partnership with ESPERANZA Inc. (ESPERANZA), to oversee the activities of artist luz, who belongs to ESPERANZA. We are pleased to announce that luz will hold a live performance, "luz LIVE 'REBORN'", at Shinagawa Intercity Hall in Tokyo on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Venue: Shinagawa Intercity Hall, Tokyo

Doors Open / Show Start: First Show: Doors open at 14:00 / Show starts at 15:00 Second Show: Doors open at 18:00 / Show starts at 19:00

Ticket Information: Capacity: 1,100 people Ticket Purchase URL**: ePlus (https://eplus.jp/luz/)



We look forward to seeing you at the event!

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BloomZ Investor Contact

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Email: bloomz@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: BloomZ

View the original press release on accesswire.com