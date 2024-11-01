Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) ("Valkea Resources" or the "Company"), joined Andrew Creech, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange Listings, to close the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avdbcx8uXpQ

Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective and globally significant Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. The district is anchored by Agnico Eagle's Kitliia Mine, Europe's largest gold producer and also hosts Rupert Resources' tremendous Ikkari deposit.

Valkea has an extensive portfolio of 100% owned high-potential exploration projects including the flagship Paana Gold Project, as well as two joint venture partnerships with Rupert Resources and Kinross Gold respectively. The Company is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's most exciting and emerging gold districts and is planning to initiate the Company's first exploration program focused on high priority gold targets on the Paana project in November 2024.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228663

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange