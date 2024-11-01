Blaige & Company Expands Leadership Position in Plastics by Partnering With Legendary Plastics Hall of Fame

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Blaige & Company, a global leader in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory within the plastics, packaging, and chemicals industries, along with its research affiliate, Blaige Industry Analytics, announces its commitment to advancing the plastics industry by expanding its involvement with the Plastics Hall of Fame. Chairman & CEO Tom Blaige, along with key members of the Blaige team, have joined the Plastics Hall of Fame's nominating, communications, and historical committees, further supporting the organization's mission to celebrate the true genius of the plastics industry.

Blaige & Company has established a strong leadership position in the plastics industry by being the first investment banking advisor exclusively focused on plastics M&A transactions for over 21 years. This commitment reflects the company's expanded mission to drive continued growth and innovation in the plastics sector. By engaging with the Plastics Hall of Fame, we celebrate the industry's legacy while helping shape its future, recognizing past achievements and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

"The advent of advanced polymers and specialty materials represents the foundation of many breakthrough discoveries which have significantly elevated the quality of human life. We are proud to partner with the Plastics Hall of Fame to help advance its mission of recognizing those whose contributions and discoveries changed lives for the better as the world joins forces in fostering new revolutionary discoveries and sustainable solutions." - Thomas Blaige, Chairman & CEO, Blaige & Company.

Established in 1972, the Plastics Hall of Fame honors individuals whose groundbreaking contributions have transformed the industry, from innovative materials to cutting-edge technologies. With 235 members from ten countries, including five Nobel Prize winners, the Plastics Hall of Fame, the premier institution honoring innovators and leaders, showcases their contributions to society and inspires the industry's future visionaries.

Maureen Steinwall, highly regarded second-generation owner of Steinwall, Inc., recently took over leadership of the group. Her commitment and drive have led to unprecedented growth and success for the organization.

"We welcome the Blaige team as we roll out our new vision statement: the Plastics Hall of Fame envisions a world that embraces plastics' role in advancing society." - Maureen Steinwall, President, Plastics Hall of Fame.

Blaige & Company attended the most recent Plastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place during NPE2024, where 17 remarkable individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the plastics industry. The event celebrated leaders who have made lasting impacts through innovation, research, and leadership.

From this impressive group of inductees, our team believes the following individuals represent the brightest moments in the industry's history through their life stories and professional achievements:

Dr. Cato Laurencin, University of Connecticut, USA

Regarded as the founder of the field of Regenerative Engineering. He is currently the CEO of The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering, Editor-in-Chief of the journal Regenerative Engineering and Translational Medicine, and Founder and President of the Regenerative Engineering Society. In his 2024 Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Dr. Laurencin expressed great appreciation for the honor, but noted that the greatest impact of his work has come through his colleagues and students who have advanced his innovations globally. He stated, "Success is not what you achieve but what you leave behind."

Dr. G. Victor Sammet, Sr., Northern Industrial Chemical Co., USA

Visionary - funded the start of the Society of the Plastics Industry (SPI), which is now known as the Plastics Industry Association (PIA), the leading association of plastics processors in the U.S.

Dr. Nick Schott, University of Massachusetts Lowell, USA

Led UMass Lowell's Plastics Program to International Recognition.

Dr. Chihiro Kanagawa, Shintech and Shin-Etsu, Japan

Chairman of Shin-Etsu Chemical and Vinyl Environment Council, and a champion of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) industry and the global chemical industry. Shintech, Inc. is now the world's largest manufacturer of PVC.

Dr. Jacque Brandenberger, La Cellophane SA and DuPont, France

Patented viscose (aka Rayon); invented cellophane in 1908.

H. Joseph Gerber, Gerber Scientific, Inc., USA

Pioneered the commercialization of automation systems, including those for eyeglass lenses, with over 648 U.S. and foreign patents issued in his name.

Looking Ahead: Class of 2025 Nominations

The Plastics Hall of Fame continues its legacy of recognizing brilliance in the industry with its upcoming Class of 2025 induction ceremony, scheduled for October 2025 at the K Show in Düsseldorf, Germany. Nominations are currently being accepted, and individuals are encouraged to submit names of visionary leaders whose work has significantly advanced the plastics sector. The deadline for nominations for the Class of 2025 is February 28, 2025.

Blaige & Company, based in Miami and Chicago, is an investment bank focused exclusively on plastics, packaging, and chemicals. Founded in 2003, Blaige was one of the first industry-focused (versus generalist) M&A firms, with a strong emphasis on cross-border and strategic transactions. Our team has completed over 200 deals and assessed more than 600 operations worldwide. Through our research affiliate, Blaige Industry Analytics ("BIA"), we maintain extensive knowledge of over 10,000 industry transactions since 2000.

The London-based magazine Acquisition International named Mr. Blaige Sector Focused CEO of the Year, and Blaige & Company Sector Focused Investment Bank of the Year 2024 for the sixth time in eight years.

For inquiries, contact:

Thomas Blaige, Chairman & CEO, Blaige & Company

marketing@blaige.com

(312) 337-5200

www.blaige.com

www.blaigeindustryanalytics.com

www.plasticsmergersandacquisitions.com

www.plasticsinvestmentbanking.com

