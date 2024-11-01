Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TPC" or the "Company") (TSXV:TPC) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated October 3, 2024, the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement and issued 4,170,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per unit (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $417,000 (the "Offering"). The second and final tranche is expected to close on or before November 30, 2024.

Pursuant to the Offering, each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant issued under the Offering entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants include an acceleration provision whereby if at any time the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is greater than $0.20 per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to notify all holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants and to issue a press release or provide notice to such effect, following which the holders of Warrants shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the press release or notice to exercise the Warrants. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with this Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, certain insiders have subscribed for 1,135,000 Units. Each of the insiders is a related party of the Company, and as a result, the Offering will be a related party transaction for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, based on a determination that fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The proceeds raised under the Offering are expected to be used primarily to accelerate the Company's infrastructure development plans at its Murray Lake assets, and for general working capital purposes.

Finder's fees of $12,680 were provided to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Financial Inc. and Research Capital Corporation in connection with the Offering.

Conditional approval for the Offering has been received from the TSX Venture Exchange.

