Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") Further to the Company's news release on October 8, 2024, Golden Spike is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $225,000. (the "Second Tranche of the Non-Brokered Offering") and has issued 1,125,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share expiring November 1, 2026.

In connection with this Second Tranche of the Non-Brokered Offering, the Company has issued 7,500 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid a cash commission of $1,500 to one finder. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Pursuant to the first and second tranches of the Non-Brokered Offering, an aggregate of 3,912,500 NFT Units have been issued at $0.20 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $782,500.

The securities issued under the Non-Brokered Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 5,050-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Anderson, President and CEO

