Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - This October, Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, rallied together to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a series of initiatives reflecting the company's "people helping people" culture. Inspired by a shared desire to support a colleague affected by breast cancer, these efforts demonstrate Cydcor's commitment to awareness and the impact of working together.





Throughout the month, Cydcor team members had "Wear Pink Wednesdays" to elevate breast cancer awareness. In addition, team members had the opportunity to inscribe pink ribbons with the names of loved ones impacted by breast cancer, creating a meaningful tribute across the workplace. Additionally, Cydcor offered custom "pink" bracelets and pink ribbon pins with all proceeds going toward breast cancer support.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month efforts are an example of our 'people helping people' culture," said Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn. "Doing our part to improve the lives of others is at the heart of everything we do, and this October, we embraced that commitment."

To further support the cause, Cydcor hosted a fundraising sports event at its recent R&R Conference, where members of the company's network of independent sales offices competed and donated their winnings. Through their combined efforts, more than $10,000 was raised in support.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

