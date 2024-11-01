Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - EVP Capital Inc., an Ontario corporation (TSXV: EVP.P) ("EVP Capital"), is pleased to announced that, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, it has filed its management information circular (the "Circular") and related proxy materials in respect of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of EVP Capital to be held on December 6, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting") to approve its previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, SEL AcquisitionCo Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of EVP Capital, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sharp Edge Labs, Inc., an arm's length Delaware corporation ("Sharp Edge"), by way of merger conducted under the Delaware General Corporation Law pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Sharp Edge (together, the "Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes a "Qualifying Transaction" under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Upon completion of the Transaction, EVP Capital's shares will be listed as a Tier 2 Life Sciences Issuer on the TSXV.

The Arrangement must be approved by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of votes cast by EVP Capital's shareholders present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of, to participate in and to vote their shares of EVP Capital at the Meeting. EVP Capital has obtained voting support agreements from certain of its shareholders representing approximately 61.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of EVP Capital, pursuant to which such EVP Capital shareholders will vote their shares at the Meeting in favour of the Arrangement and any actions required in furtherance of the actions contemplated thereby.

Subject to certain conditions, which EVP Capital reasonably believes will be satisfied, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on or before December 13, 2024.

A copy of the Circular and related proxy materials Meeting is available under EVP Capital's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

