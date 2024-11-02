To further outline this proposal and address questions, CPGH will hold a private press conference at the Millennium Hilton, One UN Plaza in New York, NY at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 2. Interested Press should RSVP to info@cpgh.ca

CPGH is releasing important updates on our Canadian Middle East and Ukrainian Peace Proposals. We are also updating our recent recommendations for addressing the climate crisis. Experts tell us that we have a brief window of only five years to change the course that we are on and prevent a catastrophic future for our children and grandchildren due to global warming. This will require strengthening of international agreements on the environment as well as US leadership through the United Nations. In November 2021, John Kerry, then the United States UN Envoy on Climate, made comments that global inaction on the climate crisis is like a mutual suicide pact. The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are causing extensive emissions which are exacerbating the climate crisis.

Middle East Peace Proposal

The current conflict in the Middle East is creating catastrophic conditions for children in the region. We remain deeply concerned regarding the fatalities and famine occurring in Gaza, as well as the escalation of conflict in Lebanon and the recent conflict between Israel and Iran. Israeli citizens are also suffering greatly with many not being able to return to their homes in the North of the country. Israel continues to be attacked with drones and missiles. Recently, there was a truck that rammed into a bus injuring thirty five people.

In addition to loss of life, children and youth in Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and elsewhere are at much higher risk of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder which will lead to significant elevated risk of suicide in the future. In addition, the carbon emissions from this conflict, which has gone on for over a year now, are extensive and are exacerbating the climate crisis which will adversely affect all children and youth currently in the region and elsewhere.

We are proposing a comprehensive Middle East Peace Proposal based on what worked for Northern Ireland. We are entitling this a Proposal for Middle East Peace for Children and Youth in the Region. This proposal focuses on the rights of children in the region and also proposes the creation of an Israeli-Palestinian confederation. This Canadian proposal is independent from government policy. We would propose the following:

1) An international meeting on behalf of children and youth in the region to focus on the catastrophic, physical and psychological consequences for children and youth that are occurring due to this conflict. This meeting would also address the vast carbon emissions that are being produced from the conflict. It would outline as well the current state of the climate crisis and how we are approaching tipping points that would create cycles of global warming that would be beyond our ability to control leaving our children and grandchildren with a catastrophic future.

We would propose holding this meeting in Jordan, as that country has been a leader for peace in the region. We would also propose that these proceedings be televised throughout the Middle East so parents and grandparents can gain a greater understanding of the effects of the conflict on their children and grandchildren.

2) A comprehensive truce in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran that would include all hostages being released.

3) The Iranian Government would agree to restart nuclear negotiations with the international community.

4) There would be an agreement amongst all parties for the beginnings of a negotiation for an independent Palestinian State. We have proposed an approach based on what worked for Northern Ireland. Palestinian and Israeli negotiators would work to create a mediated solution that would then be voted upon with referendums occurring in both Israel and amongst Palestinians. We would also propose that negotiations could lead towards the creation of an Israeli-Palestinian Confederation. The case for this approach was made in the Foreign Affairs Journal in September 2024. The article was entitled "A Two State Solution That Can Work."

In the proposal, Israelis and Palestinians would each get their own distinct state, they would have clear borders, and the right to pass their own laws. Following a transitional period, the border would be open and both people would ultimately have the right to live across all land between Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, which both see as their historic homeland.

It should be noted that inside Israel, Jews live alongside two million Palestinian citizens of Israel, and interethnic violence has been rare. There are many examples in history of successful confederations. The European Union, for example, is a confederation that has proved quite durable and even earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012. According to the authors of the Foreign Affairs article, an Israel-Palestinian confederation would have a regulated but open border between the two states.

"Over a transitional period, citizens of both would acquire the right to move throughout the entire country, subject to reciprocal and coordinated security measures. Ultimately, Israelis and Palestinians would also enjoy freedom of residence across their common homeland (though residency rights would be phased in gradually and with careful attention to political and economic stability). That means Israeli citizens, including West Bank settlers, could reside in Palestine provided they adhere to its laws, while Palestinian citizens, including refugees, could reside in Israel on the same basis. Palestinian citizens of Israel would retain their Israeli citizenship and residency rights.

As in the European Union, voting rights for national elections would be based on citizenship, whereas those for local elections would be based on residence.

This border regime addresses several issues that have stymied peace agreements in the past. It offers a solution to settlements that neither necessitates the forcible mass evacuation of Israeli settlers nor undermines Palestinian sovereignty. It provides Palestinian refugees with the opportunity to return to live in their places of origin while ensuring Israel remains the national home for the Jewish people. And it avoids the construction of a physical barrier dividing Jerusalem, allowing the capital of both states to be an open city managed either by a single, shared municipality or by two coordinated municipal governments elected by residents of both sides of the city."

5) We have proposed that upon completion of a two state solution, all nations in the Middle East would agree to fully recognize Israel.

6) We would propose that as part of a two state solution, Hamas and Hezbollah would agree to renounce terrorism and recognize Israel's right to exist as outlined in the Oslo Accords.

7) We have also proposed the creation of an international advisory board for Middle East children and families to be led perhaps by the governments of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, and the new Palestinian state. This advisory board would bring together all countries in the region to collaborate on the issue of supporting children's mental and physical health.

In summary, this approach solves many of the problems that have prevented a two state solution in the past. Its focus on the rights of children is also novel. We believe that many Palestinians and Israelis would welcome the opportunity for a comprehensive peace at this time.

Peace Proposal for Ukraine

We have discussed this week with a negotiator working at the UN from India on nuclear safety the following proposal. We would suggest that international mediators work with both the governments of Russian and Ukraine to mediate a peace proposal with security guarantees for Ukraine. We would then propose that the government of Ukraine presents this proposal to its citizens for a referendum. Although there are important issues of justice involved, the current conflict is unjust for the catastrophic effects on children's health as well as the future of humanity with regards to emissions.

The Centre for the Promotion Of Global Health is in the planning stages of launching peace beyond borders. Inspired by doctors without borders it would bring physicians psychologist attorneys. and others with skills in conflict resolution to work with the United Nations on creating peace in conflict zones. We are currently interested in any businesses or individuals interested in helping fund this nonprofit work. Please contact us and send your email if there is interest.

Effectively managing the climate crisis and preventing an uninhabitable earth

We have proposed the creation of a climate Olympics. This was presented at the United Nations climate meeting in Germany in June. Although the name has changed to Planet Championships, it would divide United Nations countries into twenty teams, each team with a G20 member. Teams would compete and collaborate on sustainability challenges. We are proposing that this competition be organized and led by the governments of the United States, China and India. Having those countries collaborate more closely is essential with regards to the climate crisis. This is a critical time for US leadership on this issue that will decide the future of humanity.

CPGH is also soon to launch an app Planet Championships, which is a social media app, focusing on the environmental crisis. Individuals and businesses will be invited to make sustainability profiles that others can see. Most importantly, individuals will be challenged to support leaders that take an active role in global environmental policy.

We are inspired by a quotation from John F Kennedy, who said "Our problems are man-made and can be solved by man."

Call To Action

We are inviting press to distribute this press release to individuals' businesses or governments you think would have an interest in Middle East peace, peace for Ukraine, peace beyond borders, or the climate crisis.

Due to the short notice we are giving with regards to the press conference, Dr. Sheiner, President and Founder of CPGH will be available for telephone interviews in the coming weeks.

CPGH has a mission of finding innovations to complex international problems that adversely affect children and families. Our vision is that all lives deserve to flourish. Dr. Sheiner has forty years as a child and adult psychiatrist with a special interest in family systems theory as well as the management of suicidal behavior anxiety and depression in children and youth. He has worked for twenty years in the field of global health with a special interest in applying family systems and motivational theory to complex international problems including armed conflict and the climate crisis. In addition, Doctor Sheiner has received training with regards to climate science and solutions for the climate crisis.

