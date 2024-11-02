BASF's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent trading, climbing 1.3% to €45.24 despite disappointing U.S. labor market data. This positive momentum contrasts with the broader market's muted reaction, as the DAX index showed only minimal gains. The chemical giant's shares even touched an intraday high of €45.28, reflecting investor confidence in the face of economic headwinds.

Analysts Project Upside Potential

Experts remain bullish on BASF's prospects, setting an average price target of €49.90, suggesting significant upside from current levels. Despite recent gains, the stock trades well below its 52-week high of €54.93, indicating room for growth. Analysts forecast earnings per share of €3.39 for the 2024 fiscal year, underscoring the stock's attractiveness. While the company faces challenges from rising fixed costs and slowing automotive demand, a slight uptick in sales volume in Q3 2024-the first since late 2021-offers a glimmer of hope. The anticipated dividend of €2.59 per share, though lower than the previous year, may still appeal to income-focused investors.

