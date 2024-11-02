Amazon's third-quarter 2024 performance exceeded expectations, with earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue reaching $158.9 billion. The company's cloud division, AWS, demonstrated remarkable growth, with operating income jumping nearly 50% to $10.4 billion. This stellar performance triggered a 7.2% surge in Amazon's stock price, pushing it to $199.72 and approaching its record high. The e-commerce giant's success is attributed to cost-cutting measures, streamlined logistics, and strategic investments in AI technologies, all contributing to a "record-high margin" that impressed analysts.

Optimistic Outlook Amidst Market Challenges

Looking ahead, Amazon projects fourth-quarter revenue between $181.5 and $188.5 billion, with operating profit estimated at $16 to $20 billion, aligning with or surpassing analyst forecasts. The company's robust performance, particularly in its cloud services, has set it apart from tech rivals in a challenging market environment. Experts note that Amazon is well-positioned to capitalize on shifting consumer habits during times of tighter budgets, with its aggressive pricing strategy likely to attract cost-conscious shoppers.

