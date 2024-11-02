Fielmann Group reported a 15.3% increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching €601 million in 2024. Despite this robust growth, the market response was lukewarm, with the stock price falling below its 200-day moving average. The adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.8% to €142 million, falling short of analyst expectations. Investors expressed disappointment over weak performance in the DACH region and the underperforming U.S. business segment.

Challenges to 2024 Forecast

While Fielmann maintains its annual forecast of €2.3 billion in group revenue for 2024, representing a 15% year-over-year increase, experts now view these targets as ambitious. The sluggish consumer environment in Europe and slower-than-anticipated U.S. expansion could impede growth momentum. The company faces the task of bolstering organic growth to achieve sustainable profit margins, as recent U.S. acquisitions contributed €127 million to revenue in the first nine months of the year.

