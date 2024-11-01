Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAJT | ISIN: BMG1466R1732 | Ticker-Symbol: B2W
Tradegate
01.11.24
19:52 Uhr
3,778 Euro
+0,008
+0,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORR DRILLING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORR DRILLING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,84011:39
3,7543,78601.11.
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 22:49 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borr Drilling Limited - Announcing Voluntary Delisting from Oslo Stock Exchange

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: BORR) today announced that Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") has approved the Company's application for delisting, following an affirmative shareholder vote at the Company's Special General Meeting in October 2024.

The Company's shares will be delisted from OSE as of 31 December 2024. The last day of trading will be 30 December 2024, and the Company will subsequently maintain a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

Shareholders holding shares that are traded at the OSE, held through the Norwegian central securities depository held with Euronext Securities Oslo (commonly known as the "VPS") may divest their shares through open market transactions, or work with their bank or broker to migrate their shares to the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the US for trading on the NYSE.

The Company intends to maintain its share registration with the VPS for a period of at least 12 months from the effective date of the delisting, allowing shareholders who want to maintain registration of their shares in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) to continue trading their shares via a Norwegian broker (outside of the Oslo Stock Exchange) with other investors with shares registered with Euronext Securities Oslo, or migrate their shares to the DTC within such 12-month period.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "estimate" and similar expressions and include statements relating to our plan to delist our shares from trading on the OSE including our plan to maintain share registration in the VPS for at least 12 months from the effective date of delisting and other non-historical statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to the delisting of our shares form the OSE and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---announcing-voluntary-delisting-from-oslo-stock-exchange,c4060361

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.