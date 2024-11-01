Anzeige
WKN: A2AEG2 | ISIN: CA2844451039 | Ticker-Symbol: ELM
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 21:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.: Elcora Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB - ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), announces that the Company's principal regulator, the Nova Scotia Securities Commission ("NSSC"), has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on July 30, 2024, under National Policy 12-203, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual Financials and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means the CEO, CFO, and directors of the Company are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

The Company's Annual Financials and Interim Financials were filed on SEDAR+ on October 29, 2024, as noted in the Company's previous news release, and are publicly available on sedarplus.ca.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

Qualifying Statements: Klaus Leiders P. Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approves the technical information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
