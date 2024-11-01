Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 22:36 Uhr
ALX Oncology Announces Results from Phase 1b/2 Trial of Evorpacept in Combination with Zanidatamab will be Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients' lives, today announced that results from a Phase 1b/2 combination trial evaluating ALX Oncology's evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals' zanidatamab in HER2-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer have been accepted for a poster spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which will be held in San Antonio, Texas, from December 10-13, 2024.

The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is a two-part, open-label, multicenter study (NCT05027139) that evaluated the potential of evorpacept in combination with zanidatamab as a novel treatment for patients with HER2-expressing breast cancer and other cancers. Data from this study will be summarized in the following poster spotlight presentation:

Title: Zanidatamab in combination with evorpacept in HER2-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer: Results from a phase 1b/2 study
Abstract Number: SESS-2007
Presenter: Alberto J. Montero, M.D., MBA, Clinical Director, Breast Cancer Medical Oncology Program, Diana Hyland Endowed Chair for Breast Cancer, and Professor of Medicine at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. CST
Presentation ID: PS8-09
Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer in new ways and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.


