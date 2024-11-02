Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
01.11.24
21:59 Uhr
125,00 Euro
+0,10
+0,08 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,48127,7411:40
124,82125,0201.11.
PR Newswire
02.11.2024 00:01 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: NVIDIA and Sherwin-Williams Set to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average; Vistra to Join Dow Jones Utility Average

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 8:

  • NVIDIA Corp. (NASD:NVDA) will replace Intel Corp. (NASD:INTC), and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index changes were initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector respectively. The DJIA is a price weighted index, and thus persistently lower priced stocks have a minimal impact on the index. Dow Inc. is also the smallest company in the DJIA as measured by company market capitalization.
  • Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will replace The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) in the Dow Jones Utility Average. The index change was initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the Independent Power Producers and Renewable Electricity Producers industry within the Utilities sector. The DJUA is a price weighted index, and thus low-priced stocks have minimal impact on the index.

The divisors used to calculate the indices from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on November 8, 2024. This procedure prevents any distortion in the indices' reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index
Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS (Global Industry Classification
Standard) Industry

November 8, 2024

DJIA

Addition

NVIDIA

NVDA

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment


DJIA

Addition

Sherwin-Williams

SHW

Chemicals


DJIA

Deletion

Intel

INTC

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment


DJIA

Deletion

Dow

DOW

Chemicals


DJUA

Addition

Vistra

VST

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity
Producers


DJUA

Deletion

AES

AES

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity
Producers

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.