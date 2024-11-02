S&P Dow Jones Indices: NVIDIA and Sherwin-Williams Set to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average; Vistra to Join Dow Jones Utility Average

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 8:

NVIDIA Corp. (NASD:NVDA) will replace Intel Corp. (NASD:INTC), and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index changes were initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector respectively. The DJIA is a price weighted index, and thus persistently lower priced stocks have a minimal impact on the index. Dow Inc. is also the smallest company in the DJIA as measured by company market capitalization.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will replace The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) in the Dow Jones Utility Average. The index change was initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the Independent Power Producers and Renewable Electricity Producers industry within the Utilities sector. The DJUA is a price weighted index, and thus low-priced stocks have minimal impact on the index.

The divisors used to calculate the indices from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on November 8, 2024. This procedure prevents any distortion in the indices' reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index

Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS (Global Industry Classification

Standard) Industry November 8, 2024 DJIA Addition NVIDIA NVDA Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

DJIA Addition Sherwin-Williams SHW Chemicals

DJIA Deletion Intel INTC Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

DJIA Deletion Dow DOW Chemicals

DJUA Addition Vistra VST Independent Power and Renewable Electricity

Producers

DJUA Deletion AES AES Independent Power and Renewable Electricity

Producers

