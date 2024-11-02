Anzeige
Samstag, 02.11.2024
WKN: A2PL6S | ISIN: US16679L1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HH
Tradegate
01.11.24
14:00 Uhr
24,970 Euro
-0,065
-0,26 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
02.11.2024 00:11 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Chewy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) will replace Stericycle Inc. (NASD: SRCL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 6. S&P 500 constituent Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is acquiring Stericycle in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 6, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Chewy

CHWY

Consumer Discretionary

November 6, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Stericycle

SRCL

Industrial

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
