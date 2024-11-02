Anzeige
02.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
Building Bridges for the Future UAE & China: Celebrating 40 Years of UAE-China Friendship at 'Building Bridges for the Future' on Abu Dhabi's Corniche

The event's first day saw a memorable kick-off with Emirati and Chinese dignitaries touring cultural exhibits, enjoying performances, and celebrating the UAE-China partnership.

Visitors are encouraged to join the further festivities on November 2nd and 3rd as there are still plenty more exciting celebrations to come

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated "Building Bridges for the Future UAE & China" event kicked off today in grand style on Abu Dhabi's Corniche, celebrating 40 years of UAE-China diplomatic relations.

Celebrating 40 Years of UAE-China Friendship at 'Building Bridges for the Future' on Abu Dhabi's Corniche

This unique cultural festival, running from November 1st to 3rd, brings together the rich traditions and shared future of these two nations. The celebration offers a vibrant mix of cultural exhibitions, hands-on workshops, live performances, and culinary experiences, inviting everyone to explore the evolution and vision of UAE-China relations.

The event's opening day welcomed an array of distinguished guests, including H.E. Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth; H.E. Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE; H.E. Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and H.E. Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Tourism and Culture Authority - Abu Dhabi.

Starting with a traditional Al-Ayyala dance, gahwa, and dates, the dignitaries were guided through the event's three thematic areas: Past, Present, and Future. In the "Past" section, large narrative scrolls displayed key moments from the early days of UAE-China diplomatic ties, highlighting milestones that paved the way for the current relationship. Moving into the "Present" area, visitors experienced the "walking together" theme, Kung Fu performances and Emirati cultural displays symbolized the harmony and mutual vision both nations share. Finally, in the "Future" area, interactive exhibits invited attendees to imagine the shared aspirations of the UAE and China, symbolizing the nations' continued journey toward deeper collaboration.

After a memorable first day, "Building Bridges for the Future UAE & China" will continue through November 3rd. Visitors can look forward to more live performances, immersive workshops, and unique culinary delights, celebrating the enduring connection between the UAE and China. As these two nations look forward, this event underscores their shared values, mutual respect, and commitment to building a future of unity and progress.

When: November 1st to 3rd
Timings: from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM for all days
Where: Abu Dhabi's Corniche
Buy tickets online here - https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/95487/building-bridges-for-the-future

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547365/UAE_China.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrating-40-years-of-uae-china-friendship-at-building-bridges-for-the-future-on-abu-dhabis-corniche-302294665.html

