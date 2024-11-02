Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
01.11.24
21:48 Uhr
51,53 Euro
+0,11
+0,21 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,0051,4113:03
51,3451,4901.11.
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2024 14:38 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spa Sciences Health Introduces Revolutionary Nasal Irrigation System at CVS

NasalFresh MD Offers Dual-Powered Relief for Sinus and Nasal Congestion

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2024 / Spa Sciences, a leader in innovative personal care devices, today announced the launch of NasalFresh MD, a groundbreaking nasal irrigation system now available at CVS stores nationwide. This state-of-the-art device combines powered rinse and suction with customizable pressure control, offering effective relief from nasal and sinus congestion associated with various conditions.

NasalFreshMD Nasal Irrigation

NasalFreshMD Nasal Irrigation
Discover the NasalFreshMD nasal irrigation device by Spa Sciences, designed for effective nasal relief. Clinically proven and manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, this at-home solution offers long-lasting antimicrobial protection.



Advanced Technology for Superior Relief
NasalFresh MD is an FDA-registered Class 1 medical device utilizing a unique dual pump mechanism to simultaneously rinse and suction the nasal passages, providing a thorough cleanse in just 30 seconds. The device features three adjustable power settings, allowing users to customize their treatment for optimal comfort and effectiveness.

"We're excited to bring this innovative technology to consumers seeking relief from nasal and sinus issues," said Michael Friend, President and Co-Founder of Spa Sciences. "NasalFresh MD represents a significant advancement in nasal irrigation, offering a more efficient and comfortable solution than traditional methods."

Comprehensive Sinus Care
The NasalFresh MD system is designed to address a wide range of nasal and sinus concerns, including sinusitis, allergies, common colds, and irritation from dry air, dust, smoke, and pollution.

By effectively clearing nasal passages, NasalFresh MD helps users breathe easier, sleep better, and experience improved overall sinus health.

User-Friendly Design
NasalFresh MD boasts numerous features for enhanced user convenience:

  • Rechargeable battery with up to one month of use per charge

  • Compatibility with all saline solutions

  • Compact, countertop-friendly design

  • Easy-to-use fingertip control with a 25-inch extendable reach

  • Built-in antimicrobial protection and auto-clean function

Availability
NasalFresh MD is now available for purchase at CVS stores nationwide and online at CVS.com and Nasalfreshmd.com. The starter kit includes the NasalFresh MD device and 30 saline packets, providing everything needed for immediate relief.

About Spa Sciences
Spa Sciences is a leading developer of innovative personal care devices, committed to bringing affordable professional-grade beauty, wellness and fitness solutions to consumers worldwide. For more information about Spa Sciences, please visit: Spasciences.com.

Contact:
Leah Connelly
Public Relations Manager, NasalFreshMD
leahc@nasalfreshmd.com
772-310-8007

Contact Information
Leah Connelly
Social Media Marketing Manager
leahc@nasalfreshmd.com
7723108007

Brittani Smith
Social Media Director
brittani@spasciences.com
7723108007

Related Files
2024.09.19_NFMD_AlanCumming_1
2024.09.19_Emmy's_Celebs-Frame David Lengel final1

SOURCE: Spa Sciences

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.