Spa Sciences Health Introduces Revolutionary Nasal Irrigation System at CVS

NasalFresh MD Offers Dual-Powered Relief for Sinus and Nasal Congestion

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2024 / Spa Sciences, a leader in innovative personal care devices, today announced the launch of NasalFresh MD, a groundbreaking nasal irrigation system now available at CVS stores nationwide. This state-of-the-art device combines powered rinse and suction with customizable pressure control, offering effective relief from nasal and sinus congestion associated with various conditions.





Advanced Technology for Superior Relief

NasalFresh MD is an FDA-registered Class 1 medical device utilizing a unique dual pump mechanism to simultaneously rinse and suction the nasal passages, providing a thorough cleanse in just 30 seconds. The device features three adjustable power settings, allowing users to customize their treatment for optimal comfort and effectiveness.

"We're excited to bring this innovative technology to consumers seeking relief from nasal and sinus issues," said Michael Friend, President and Co-Founder of Spa Sciences. "NasalFresh MD represents a significant advancement in nasal irrigation, offering a more efficient and comfortable solution than traditional methods."

Comprehensive Sinus Care

The NasalFresh MD system is designed to address a wide range of nasal and sinus concerns, including sinusitis, allergies, common colds, and irritation from dry air, dust, smoke, and pollution.

By effectively clearing nasal passages, NasalFresh MD helps users breathe easier, sleep better, and experience improved overall sinus health.

User-Friendly Design

NasalFresh MD boasts numerous features for enhanced user convenience:

Rechargeable battery with up to one month of use per charge

Compatibility with all saline solutions

Compact, countertop-friendly design

Easy-to-use fingertip control with a 25-inch extendable reach

Built-in antimicrobial protection and auto-clean function

Availability

NasalFresh MD is now available for purchase at CVS stores nationwide and online at CVS.com and Nasalfreshmd.com. The starter kit includes the NasalFresh MD device and 30 saline packets, providing everything needed for immediate relief.

About Spa Sciences

Spa Sciences is a leading developer of innovative personal care devices, committed to bringing affordable professional-grade beauty, wellness and fitness solutions to consumers worldwide. For more information about Spa Sciences, please visit: Spasciences.com.

Contact:

Leah Connelly

Public Relations Manager, NasalFreshMD

leahc@nasalfreshmd.com

772-310-8007

