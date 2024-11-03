Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2024) - From October 29 to 31, the SupplySide West exhibition took place successfully in Las Vegas, USA. This event brought together industry giants from sectors such as nutrition, health supplements, and functional foods. As a leading company in the probiotics industry, BioGrowing made a stunning appearance as an official sponsor, showcasing its in-depth research and application solutions in probiotic technological innovation and diversified health.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_001full.jpg

BioGrowing continued its sustainable exhibition design philosophy at this event, showcasing high-end, multifunctional probiotics, postbiotics, and starter cultures with a refreshed display. All products were unveiled in new packaging, making the presentation more consumer-oriented, international, and visually appealing. As a source manufacturer of probiotics, BioGrowing demonstrated its comprehensive and vivid service capabilities to clients. The company will also continue to assist clients in providing a better purchasing experience for their end consumers.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_002full.jpg

Beyond aesthetics, BioGrowing's professionalism was evident throughout the exhibition. During the event, the core business team actively engaged in multi-faceted industry discussions, promoting the sustainable development of the probiotic industry.





Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_003full.jpg

On October 29, the Education session "Women's Health: The Trends, Clinical Studies, and Ingredients Helping Women Thrive," sponsored by BioGrowing, was successfully held. This session invited female experts in the health field to discuss the unique health needs of women. BioGrowing showcased its specially developed vaginal health products for women, which received unanimous praise for their professional research mechanisms, simple and elegant design, and unique flavors.





Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_004full.jpg





Figure 5



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_005full.jpg

On the public speech held during the exhibition, Dr. Hongwei Wang, Chief Technical Officer of BioGrowing, delivered a speech themed "Why We Should Live with Probiotics?" detailing the significance of probiotics for human health. He introduced BioGrowing's star strains from the Flora-Focus® series, including the oral solution featuring "Lactobacillus paracasei LPc-G110" and "Ligilactobacillus salivarius LS-G60," the "Lactiplantibacillus plantarum Lp-G18" solution for Anti. H-pylori, and the "Lactobacillus crispatus Lc-G22" solution for women's personal care.





Figure 6



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_006full.jpg

Among these, the Lactiplantibacillus plantarum Lp-G18 has successfully been awarded one of the top 3 spots for "Microbiome Modulation Ingredient of the Year" at the NutraIngredients Asia Awards(https://nutraingredientsasia-awards.com/live/en/page/2024-finalists). Furthermore, the Ligilactobacillus salivarius Lc-G22 has shown impressive results in alleviating symptoms of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and inhibiting pathogenic bacteria, especially when used in conjunction with clotrimazole, providing a new solution for women's intimate health.

During the exhibition, BioGrowing also presented ODM/CDMO finished products addressing various health needs, including gut health, oral health, immune health, weight management, IBS, women's health, and mental health. It launched a range of innovative dosage forms, including quick-release powders, chewy candies, postbiotic gummies, and probiotic chocolates. These products expanded the functional applications of probiotics, improved taste and form, and offered consumers a new experience, showcasing BioGrowing's rich R&D and production capabilities and its innovative strength.





Figure 7



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_007full.jpg

In addition to the professional products and solutions, on the afternoon of October 30, BioGrowing delighted attendees with a large chocolate cake featuring the BioGrowing logo and beverages. The combination of beautiful presentation and delicious flavor attracted many guests. In a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere, attendees tasted the delicious cake and drinks while having in-depth discussions with BioGrowing's expert team.





Figure 8



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_008full.jpg

With its leading technology, BioGrowing provides customized formulations for various enterprises, helping customers launch market-leading probiotic products and contributing to the growth of the entire probiotic industry.





Figure 9



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/228690_498dc8ee744c3a39_009full.jpg

As an outstanding representative of China's probiotic industry, BioGrowing's participation in the SupplySide West exhibition in the USA not only strengthened its collaborative relationships with global clients but also solidified its commitment to advancing the global health industry. BioGrowing will continue to represent the Chinese probiotic industry on the world stage, facilitating innovation and development in the global health and probiotic sectors and contributing to human health.

Media contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228690

SOURCE: Global News