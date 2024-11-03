Apple's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results exceeded analyst projections, with revenue climbing 6% to $94.9 billion and earnings per share reaching $1.64. The iPhone segment showed robust performance, growing 5.5% to $46.2 billion. Despite a significant $10.2 billion tax payment in Ireland, Apple managed to secure a quarterly profit of $14.7 billion. The tech giant's success extended to the Chinese market, where it achieved growth despite fierce local competition.

Conservative Forecast and AI Integration

Looking ahead to the crucial holiday quarter, Apple adopts a prudent stance, anticipating revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range. This cautious outlook, coupled with the substantial tax payment, led to a dip in the company's stock price during NASDAQ trading. Nevertheless, Apple maintains its position as the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion. In a strategic move, the company announced the gradual introduction of new AI features aimed at enhancing the utility of iPhones and other Apple devices, underscoring its commitment to innovation amid financial challenges.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...