Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of WORLD (Worldcoin) on November 8, 2024. The WORLD/USDT trading pair will be available to users of LBank Exchange.





The convergence of AI and blockchain creates a powerful synergy, combining blockchain's transparency and security with AI's intelligent decision-making and optimization capabilities. WORLD (Worldcoin) leverages this by developing a self-evolving public chain that integrates AI and quantum computing, enabling real-time network optimization and superior transaction speeds. Its Wide-AI (WAI) system allows the blockchain to self-learn and adapt, ensuring continuous improvement. With a diverse ecosystem of applications like digital wallets, smart contracts, and decentralized identity (DID), WORLD addresses current blockchain limitations while offering enhanced security through decentralized governance and quantum verification, positioning it as a leader in AI-driven blockchain innovation.

Worldcoin Unveils the Future of AI-Driven Blockchain: Evolving, Transcending, and Leading the Digital Revolution

WORLD (Worldcoin) is at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing to construct a self-evolving public blockchain. By actively collaborating with leading enterprises and research institutions, WORLD is committed to driving the AI revolution and building a future intelligent society. With a slogan of "Evolve, Transcend, Lead the Future," WORLD aims to become a powerful force in providing comprehensive support for the widespread application of AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

Through its innovative approach, WORLD strives to create a more open, shared digital economy, allowing users to better participate in the opportunities brought by the convergence of AI, blockchain, and quantum computing. The WORLD public chain incorporates the advantages of previous blockchain iterations, utilizing applications such as digital wallets, decentralized identity (DID), quantum computing power, and more to address current technical limitations. Its ecosystem supports a diverse range of intelligent services, enhancing both the security and efficiency of the blockchain network, making it more accessible to users.

Moreover, WORLD relies on its Wide-AI (WAI) system for self-learning, self-adjustment, and continuous optimization of the network. This allows the WORLD blockchain to evolve in real-time by analyzing data, upgrading protocols, and introducing intelligent services such as smart contract generation and asset management. This capability, combined with quantum computing and decentralized governance, positions WORLD as a leader in creating a transparent, efficient, and equitable digital ecosystem, driving the next generation of technological innovation.

Worldcoin Tokenomics

Worldcoin has a total supply of 21,000,000 tokens, with 10% allocated for ecological airdrops to promote ecosystem development and broaden token distribution. The remaining 90% is reserved for mining rewards, incentivizing miners to maintain the network and produce blocks, ensuring the network's security and functionality. This structure supports both ecosystem expansion and network stability.

