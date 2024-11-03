Jerry Almonte De Leon: OpenQuantum and Oneness Blockchain AI Lead the Future of Quantum Innovation

Introducing Open Quantum by Jerry Almonte De Leon, Founder of OneNess Blockchain AI. Revolutionizing Quantum-AI and Quantum-Cryptography

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2024 / Jerry Almonte De Leon, founder of OneNess Blockchain AI, proudly introduces Open Quantum, a platform dedicated to advancing Quantum-AI and Quantum-Cryptography. Open Quantum's breakthrough technologies provide unmatched security, resilience, and efficiency across diverse fields, from cybersecurity to biotechnology and blockchain. With a range of industry-leading projects, Open Quantum sets a new standard for what's possible in quantum computing and AI.





Open Quantum LOGO





Key Projects of Open Quantum by OneNess Blockchain AI:

Quantum RSA - Quantum-Resistant Encryption

Quantum RSA is designed to withstand quantum attacks, making it one of the most secure encryption methods available today. This quantum-resistant encryption technology brings enhanced data security and protection for sensitive information.Presentation video: https://youtu.be/I3svL97784g?si=PK-o_-CHN7o4lXCy

Quantum SHA-256 - The Million-Dollar Algorithm

Open Quantum's Quantum SHA-256 algorithm outputs identically to its classic counterpart, providing the same reliability and security while adding the power of quantum technology. This unique algorithm has gained global attention for its potential applications in blockchain and cybersecurity. For a deeper dive, check out Part 1 and Part 2 of the presentation:

Part 1: https://youtu.be/Jc10O0A8BWw?si=9G5aWXM8JfFNDxpT

Part 2: https://youtu.be/NAxeMm2Mcl4?si=v25OmLsDAkjh3iRH

Quantum Timer Secured Vault - New Quantum-Resistant Technology

The Quantum Timer Vault offers next-generation security for high-value assets. This innovation uses quantum-resistant timing mechanisms to secure vault access, making it ideal for industries needing enhanced protection. Learn more in the presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfeaGhFkX_4

Quantum Lock - World's Most Quantum-Resistant Software

Quantum Lock has been engineered to deliver the highest level of resistance against quantum attacks. This software solution ensures top-tier security for applications that demand robust data protection and integrity. Watch the presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWMVz7jDybw

Quantum Neural Network - Free Access for a Limited Time

The Quantum Neural Network is designed to push the boundaries of AI with quantum-powered enhancements. This high-performance model is currently available for free, showcasing its capabilities in real-world applications. Presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NDuwJIOKrA

Quantum Neural Network for Drug Discovery - Open Source Solution for Medical Research

This Quantum Neural Network has been successfully applied in drug discovery, aiding in the development of treatments for cancer and COVID-19. By harnessing quantum computing's capabilities, Open Quantum's solution accelerates breakthroughs in medicine and pharmaceutical research. Presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRKFlsK2VSM&t=164s

Part 2 drugs discovery: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e-qv_qI-MI

Bitcoin Quantum AI - Quantum EVM Version of Bitcoin with AI Integration

Bitcoin Quantum AI represents the next generation of blockchain by combining the security of quantum cryptography with the flexibility of AI. This version is fully EVM-compatible, allowing it to interact with existing Ethereum-based applications. The integration of AI provides added functionality and user accessibility through a web interface, setting new standards for quantum-secure blockchain applications.

Presentation Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yh6LALyqgsk

Quantum Growth Technology - Innovative Agri-Tech Solution for Sustainable Development

This revolutionary biotechnology combines clean energy sources, like solar panels and wind turbines, to power a system that generates a magnetic field. This field accelerates plant growth by regenerating plant cells at the molecular level, making plants grow three times faster, twice as large, and with 60% less water. The potential impact on sustainable agriculture and food production is immense, positioning Open Quantum as a leader in agri-tech innovation.

Through these transformative projects, Open Quantum by OneNess Blockchain AI is paving the way for a secure and technologically advanced future. The platform offers groundbreaking solutions across industries, showcasing the incredible potential of quantum technology.

For more information, visit www.openquantum.ca or reach out at info@openquantum.ca or jerry@openquantum.ca

