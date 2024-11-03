Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHAD | ISIN: US68270L2025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ONENESS BIOTECH CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONENESS BIOTECH CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2024 16:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerry Almonte De Leon: OpenQuantum and Oneness Blockchain AI Lead the Future of Quantum Innovation

Introducing Open Quantum by Jerry Almonte De Leon, Founder of OneNess Blockchain AI. Revolutionizing Quantum-AI and Quantum-Cryptography

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2024 / Jerry Almonte De Leon, founder of OneNess Blockchain AI, proudly introduces Open Quantum, a platform dedicated to advancing Quantum-AI and Quantum-Cryptography. Open Quantum's breakthrough technologies provide unmatched security, resilience, and efficiency across diverse fields, from cybersecurity to biotechnology and blockchain. With a range of industry-leading projects, Open Quantum sets a new standard for what's possible in quantum computing and AI.

Open Quantum LOGO

Open Quantum LOGO



Key Projects of Open Quantum by OneNess Blockchain AI:

Quantum RSA - Quantum-Resistant Encryption
Quantum RSA is designed to withstand quantum attacks, making it one of the most secure encryption methods available today. This quantum-resistant encryption technology brings enhanced data security and protection for sensitive information.Presentation video: https://youtu.be/I3svL97784g?si=PK-o_-CHN7o4lXCy

Quantum SHA-256 - The Million-Dollar Algorithm
Open Quantum's Quantum SHA-256 algorithm outputs identically to its classic counterpart, providing the same reliability and security while adding the power of quantum technology. This unique algorithm has gained global attention for its potential applications in blockchain and cybersecurity. For a deeper dive, check out Part 1 and Part 2 of the presentation:
Part 1: https://youtu.be/Jc10O0A8BWw?si=9G5aWXM8JfFNDxpT
Part 2: https://youtu.be/NAxeMm2Mcl4?si=v25OmLsDAkjh3iRH

Quantum Timer Secured Vault - New Quantum-Resistant Technology
The Quantum Timer Vault offers next-generation security for high-value assets. This innovation uses quantum-resistant timing mechanisms to secure vault access, making it ideal for industries needing enhanced protection. Learn more in the presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfeaGhFkX_4

Quantum Lock - World's Most Quantum-Resistant Software
Quantum Lock has been engineered to deliver the highest level of resistance against quantum attacks. This software solution ensures top-tier security for applications that demand robust data protection and integrity. Watch the presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWMVz7jDybw

Quantum Neural Network - Free Access for a Limited Time
The Quantum Neural Network is designed to push the boundaries of AI with quantum-powered enhancements. This high-performance model is currently available for free, showcasing its capabilities in real-world applications. Presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NDuwJIOKrA

Quantum Neural Network for Drug Discovery - Open Source Solution for Medical Research
This Quantum Neural Network has been successfully applied in drug discovery, aiding in the development of treatments for cancer and COVID-19. By harnessing quantum computing's capabilities, Open Quantum's solution accelerates breakthroughs in medicine and pharmaceutical research. Presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRKFlsK2VSM&t=164s

Part 2 drugs discovery: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e-qv_qI-MI

Bitcoin Quantum AI - Quantum EVM Version of Bitcoin with AI Integration
Bitcoin Quantum AI represents the next generation of blockchain by combining the security of quantum cryptography with the flexibility of AI. This version is fully EVM-compatible, allowing it to interact with existing Ethereum-based applications. The integration of AI provides added functionality and user accessibility through a web interface, setting new standards for quantum-secure blockchain applications.

Presentation Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yh6LALyqgsk

Quantum Growth Technology - Innovative Agri-Tech Solution for Sustainable Development
This revolutionary biotechnology combines clean energy sources, like solar panels and wind turbines, to power a system that generates a magnetic field. This field accelerates plant growth by regenerating plant cells at the molecular level, making plants grow three times faster, twice as large, and with 60% less water. The potential impact on sustainable agriculture and food production is immense, positioning Open Quantum as a leader in agri-tech innovation.

Through these transformative projects, Open Quantum by OneNess Blockchain AI is paving the way for a secure and technologically advanced future. The platform offers groundbreaking solutions across industries, showcasing the incredible potential of quantum technology.

For more information, visit www.openquantum.ca or reach out at info@openquantum.ca or jerry@openquantum.ca

Contact Information

Jerry Almonte De Leon
Founder
jerry@openquantum.ca
343-961-6995

Open Quantum
LLC
info@openquantum.ca
3439616995

SOURCE: Open Quantum

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.